Spirit’s departure puts charter service in jeopardy at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport

LATROBE, Pa. — Arnold Palmer Regional Airport is facing the loss of its longtime large-jet charter flights due to the departure of Transportation Security Administration officers now that Spirit Airlines is no longer in business.

Spirit was the only scheduled airline to serve the Unity Township airport, offering service to a variety of destinations over the dozen years or so before Spirit’s abrupt shutdown May 2. That’s left the airport reeling, not just because of the thousands of passengers a month, but also because it is due to open a $28 million new passenger terminal.

Preferred Casino Tours LLC of Aliquippa has been chartering airliners on behalf of casinos to take more than 100 passengers at a time to destinations including Atlantic City; Gulfport, Mississippi; and Reno, Nevada, on Sun Country. But with the TSA checkpoint closed since there’s no longer a scheduled airline, Preferred Casino said it’s being forced to bypass Arnold Palmer Regional Airport for other airports.

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