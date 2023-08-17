Sports communities remember, honor victims of Plum house explosion

PLUM, Pa. — Channel 11 spoke exclusively with a woman who knew the Oravitz family very well. They spent a lot of time at the Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry because their sons played hockey together.

Melissa Campbell says the hockey community is like one big family and everyone is devastated over this tragedy.

“We’ve come to know the Oravitz’s through that great sport of hockey,” Campbell said.

Campbell’s son played hockey on the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite Team with Cole Oravitz. In 2019, their team won the national championship. She says Cole was the captain and learned to be a leader from his mom and dad, Heather and Paul Oravitz.

Paul died yesterday from the injuries he suffered in Saturday’s house explosion, which also killed his wife heather and four other people.

“It’s heartbreaking, it’s tragic, it’s surreal,” Campbell said. “A wonderful soul has been taken from us and that’s not easy to comprehend.”

Campbell created a GoFundMe page to help Cole and his sister Taylor through this tough time.

“It is remarkable to come together we all struggle with how we can help,” Campbell said.

Beloved father and husband Kevin Sebunia was also killed in the blast. His daughter said he had a heart of gold, was so selfless, joyful and helpful. A celebration of life service to honor him will be held this Sunday rom 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Larry Mills Park because it was a second home to Kevin with Plum Soccer.

If you would like to make donations to the Sebunia family, an account has been set up at S & T Bank in Plum or you can Venmo @Kelly-Sebunia, @Emily-Sebunia or @Abigail-Sebunia.

Today, the Steelers invited the Plum Youth Football team to training camp after their teammate, Keegan Clontz, died in the explosion with his dad, Casey. Keegan played for the Plum Mustangs.

Yesterday, his team took a knee at the 40 yard line because 40 was Keegan’s jersey number. They also hung up his jersey on the goal post.

The GoFundMe supporting the Clontz family can be found here.

There will also be a “Bingo for a Cause” event where 20% of each Bingo game will go toward the Clontz Family. That event will be held at Carl’s Tavern from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Aug. 21.

Carl’s Tavern will also be matching 100% of the money raised.

Channel 11 also told you about Plum Borough manager Michael Thomas who died. He used to be the Borough Manager in Saxonburg. The mayor there tells Channel 11 Thomas was a very good person and he enjoyed working with him and continues to pray for his family.

If you wish to make donations to the Thomas family, you can Venmo @TheThomasFamily812.

