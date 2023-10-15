Local

Spotty showers remain possible Sunday

By Adis Juklo, WPXI-TV

WPXI Rain Clouds Several rounds of showers and storms will cross the area bringing the threat of heavy downpours, damaging winds and large hail. (Pixabay)

By Adis Juklo, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Yesterday’s steady rain is long gone, but some showers will remain possible today under an unsettled northerly flow. Showers will be spotty in nature but you’ll need to keep the rain gear handy the next few days, with isolated showers possible each afternoon.

Plentiful clouds will keep temperatures in the 50s through Tuesday before highs finally climb back near average for mid-week. Drier air should bring the return of sunshine by Wednesday, with another round of showers possible by next weekend.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘It’s disgusting’: Several tenants in a New Castle apartment say they’re living among roaches
  • Heavy smoke billows from rowhouses in Etna
  • Steelers’ T.J. Watt hit with multiple fines from Ravens win
  • VIDEO: Shoppers start adjusting to Pittsburgh’s plastic bag ban
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read