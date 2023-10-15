Spotty showers remain possible Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Yesterday’s steady rain is long gone, but some showers will remain possible today under an unsettled northerly flow. Showers will be spotty in nature but you’ll need to keep the rain gear handy the next few days, with isolated showers possible each afternoon.

Plentiful clouds will keep temperatures in the 50s through Tuesday before highs finally climb back near average for mid-week. Drier air should bring the return of sunshine by Wednesday, with another round of showers possible by next weekend.

