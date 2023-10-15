Heavy smoke seen billowing from rowhouses in Etna

ETNA, Pa. — Heavy smoke poured out of three rowhouses in Etna Saturday night.

According to Allegheny County 911, police, fire and EMS units were called to the 100 block of Cherry Street at around 8:36 p.m.

Our crew at the scene didn’t see flames, but saw heavy smoke coming from the top of the building.

Dispatch said there were no injuries reported at this time.

