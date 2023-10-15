Local

Heavy smoke seen billowing from rowhouses in Etna

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Heavy smoke seen pluming from rowhouses in Etna Heavy smoke seen pluming from rowhouses in Etna

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

ETNA, Pa. — Heavy smoke poured out of three rowhouses in Etna Saturday night.

According to Allegheny County 911, police, fire and EMS units were called to the 100 block of Cherry Street at around 8:36 p.m.

Our crew at the scene didn’t see flames, but saw heavy smoke coming from the top of the building.

Dispatch said there were no injuries reported at this time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pennsylvania police searching for missing 63-year-old from Bradenville
  • Golfer Andy Bean, 11-time winner on PGA Tour, dead at 70
  • Local college president subject of independent investigation, 5 of 7 board members step down
  • VIDEO: Serra Catholic High School honors late cheerleader at 'blue out' game
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read