PITTSBURGH — The Squirrel Hill Tunnel will have a lane restriction in place Thursday.

The restriction will be in the outbound (eastbound) tunnel from 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

Crews will be conducting sandpipe system repairs, PennDOT said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group