SSB sets December opening for new Greenfield branch

PITTSBURGH — A year after regulatory filings revealed that SSB was adding a branch in Greenfield, the doors will open the first week of December.

The debut is significant because it’s only the third location for the privately held community bank and not just a departure from its North Side/North Hills footprint but entering a neighborhood where some of the region’s largest financial institutions have pulled out.

The location, 4028 Beechwood Blvd., is in a retail plaza near Squirrel Hill and Oakland, east of downtown Pittsburgh.

SSB originally expected the Greenfield branch to open in March or April. J. Daniel Moon IV, SSB’s president and CEO, said it took longer than anticipated due to the city’s permitting process. Moon has led SSB since 2009.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group