S&T Bank moves ahead on new North Shore renovation, plans to hire

PITTSBURGH — S&T Bank said renovation is underway at its new North Shore location, and it is a third of the way to its 2026 goal of refreshing 19 branches across its footprint. More are planned in the three-year initiative.

S&T confirmed in January that it was relocating its loan production office that opened in 2016 to larger space at at One North Shore Center, located at 12 Federal Street. The new space, spanning 28,000 square feet, also will include a retail branch, something the bank doesn’t have in that Pittsburgh neighborhood, which is a hot spot for development.

On May 15, S&T said the project is expected to be completed by late 2026 or early 2027. It is expected to initially accommodate 50 to 70 employees with room to add more. S&T will be hiring branch-related positions plus some additional roles to support continued expansion in the region.

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