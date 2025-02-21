S&T Bank opens a new full-service branch in Pittsburgh

EAST LIBERTY, Pa. — S&T Bank is increasing its Pittsburgh presence with the opening of a full-service branch located at 5817 Penn Ave. in East Liberty. It officially debuted on Feb. 18.

“We have been headquartered in western Pennsylvania for over 122 years, and Pittsburgh is notably the largest market we serve,” CEO Chris McComish said in a prepared statement. “Our teams are significantly engaged in the local community, and our new East Liberty location represents the continuation of our desire to have a positive impact in the region.”

East Liberty is a hot destination in Pittsburgh, popular with the region’s tech sector and with an attractive retail mix, and it is drawing in more banks that are either building branches or upgrading existing ones. S&T said its new location features an inviting space that enables specialized teams such as business banking, mortgage banking and financial advisors to meet a broad array of needs across the local community. Customers are offered assistance with day-to-day transactions as well as more complex financial needs and advice.

“We’re excited about the opportunities and growth within the East Liberty community and look forward to building new and enhancing existing relationships in the neighborhood,” Jason Forman, S&T chief consumer and business banking officer, said in a prepared statement.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group