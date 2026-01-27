St. Ivany out for up to 8 weeks after hand surgery

PITTSBURGH — The Penguins are again down a defenseman.

General Manager Kyle Dubas announced Tuesday that Jack St. Ivany underwent surgery on his left hand at UPMC Mercy. He’s expected to be out for up to eight weeks.

This comes after he left in the first period against Vancouver on Sunday.

St. Ivany also missed the first two months of the season with a suspected foot injury.

Still, he has recorded a career-best seven assists in 17 games with Pittsburgh this season.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group