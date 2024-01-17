St. Vincent College to introduce aviation management program

LATROBE, Pa. — A new groundbreaking program is being introduced via a partnership between three local schools.

Saint Vincent College is introducing a Bachelor of Science in Aviation Management – Professional Pilot program. The initiative was developed in collaboration with Community College of Beaver County (CCBC) and Laurel Highlands Aeronautical Academy so it seamlessly integrates earning a pilot’s license, an associate’s degree and a bachelor’s degree within four years.

Saint Vincent officials say the objective of the degree program is to allow students to earn a professional pilot’s license while also getting a business education that prepares them for various aviation roles and administrative positions.

“We are excited to add Aviation Management to our academic offerings, beginning in fall of 2024,” said Rev. Paul R. Taylor, O.S.B., Saint Vincent College President. “This program will help our students prepare for successful careers and can provide economic benefits for our entire region. Our graduates, also classically trained in the liberal arts and the Benedictine tradition, will bring discernment, values, ethics and critical thinking to their responsibility as pilots for the lives and care of their passengers. We’re grateful to our partners at the Community College of Beaver County and Laurel Highlands Aeronautical Academy for their cooperation and support.”

The schools believe this program will play a crucial role in training new pilots amid an expected rise in retirements over the next 15 years. There’s two tracks students can take while enrolled: professional pilot and advanced piloting. Professional pilot is for students without flight hours while advanced piloting is for students with some flight experience already.

“This unique program provides flexibility, accessibility, and value while developing future aviation leaders and pilots,” said John Higgs, senior dean and dean of the James M. Johnson School of Aviation Sciences at CCBC. “CCBC’s globally known Aviation programs have placed a professional pilot in the cockpit of every major airline in the United States and an air-traffic controller in every FAA control tower in the country. We are excited to see this program soar.”

