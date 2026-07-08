Stacy Garrity bashes Gov. Shapiro on data center development policies during event in Butler County

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Stacy Garrity is speaking out about her stance on data centers and saying that she does not believe Governor Josh Shapiro has a firm position on the issue.

Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor visited Butler County on Tuesday to discuss data centers.

Garrity criticized Gov. Josh Shapiro’s approach to data center development and advocated for increased transparency and community engagement in these projects.

She accused Shapiro, a Democrat, of “flip-flopping” his position on data center development within the state.

“Despite claiming to fight for community input and transparency, his new standards, I think it’s called grid, they do nothing to address concerns raised by data center development or the sweetheart tax deals they’ve already received,” Garrity said.

In response to Garrity’s appearance, a spokesperson for Shapiro’s campaign issued a statement addressing regulation efforts. That statement said in part,

“Governor Shapiro has worked directly with community, labor, and environmental leaders to develop and propose some of the strongest data center regulations and standards of accountability in the entire country. The Governor has made it clear that while we compete for major projects and lead on innovation, we must set strict standards and ensure these projects benefit our communities and don’t impose costs on Pennsylvanians – and that’s what he is focused on getting done.”

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