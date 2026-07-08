Foggy start to Wednesday; chance of rain decreases but remains

PITTSBURGH — Fog will be a problem again early Wednesday, so allow some extra time before heading out.

By mid-morning, most of the fog will lift, with a few isolated showers and storms popping up through the afternoon.

Rain chances are much lower than the past few days; areas east and south of Pittsburgh are most likely to get wet.

Unfortunately, we won’t get much of a break from the muggy weather with heat indices climbing back near 90 late in the day.

The next system brings storm chances back into the area Thursday through Saturday, along with the threat of more downpours and possibly damaging winds.

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