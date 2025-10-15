State budget impasse effects felt across Western Pennsylvania, impacts services for most vulnerable

It’s been 107 days since Pennsylvania passed a full state budget, and the effects are now being felt across western Pennsylvania.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Governor Josh Shapiro calls for lawmakers to ‘get to work’ as state budget impasse continues

Nonprofits and county governments say cash flow is drying up, forcing furloughs, hiring freezes, and potential cuts to programs that serve the region’s most vulnerable residents.

Pittsburgh Action Against Rape (PAAR) says it and 47 other rape crisis centers across the state haven’t received state reimbursements in three months, a shortfall that’s becoming unsustainable.

“I think putting real faces to this budget crisis is what we need,” said PAAR Executive Director Sadie Restivo. “We’ve been screaming from the rooftops to our legislators to pass a budget and to help.”

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh Public Schools announces plan to cut district spending as state budget impasse continues

Health and human services groups — from Meals on Wheels to school-based intervention specialists — are warning that continued delays could mean reduced staff, limited outreach or even closures.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Furloughs, major budget cuts underway in Armstrong County as state budget impasse continues

Nicole Molinaro, CEO of the Women’s Center and Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, said her team is okay, but her colleagues at centers across the state are already preparing for the worst.

“There are people literally in life-or-death situations who need to reach out to domestic violence services across the state,” Molinaro said. “Some of these programs are looking at layoffs, reducing staff to part-time or even the possibility of closing.”

Molinaro says her group was considered an essential service during the pandemic, and that has not changed.

At the county level, the ripple effects are being felt as well.

Westmoreland County furloughed 125 employees this week.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> More than 125 Westmoreland County employees set to be furloughed as state budget impasse continues

Fayette County has implemented a hiring freeze and won’t fill nonessential positions. Washington and Greene County commissioners say they’re closely monitoring the situation.

“The longer this drags on, the tougher it becomes for us,” said Fayette County Commissioner Scott Dunn. “Despite being under budget, cash flow is problematic. We are prepared to make additional difficult decisions to address the situation.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group