Governor Josh Shapiro calls for lawmakers to ‘get to work’ as state budget impasse continues

The back-and-forth over the state budget impasse has led to furloughs by county governments and spending freezes by school districts.

At Pittsburgh International Airport, Governor Josh Shapiro repeated his call for lawmakers to “get to work.”

He took an apparent shot at a top state senate Republican, Kim Ward, of Westmoreland County.

“They have to furlough 125 people. They’ve incurred $600,000 worth of interest costs simply because their senator won’t show up for work and pass a budget,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro said he believes a funding bill passed by the state House this past week will be approved by the state Senate if it’s put to a vote.

Channel reached out to Senator Ward’s office for a response.

In a statement, Ward said, “We are currently reviewing the more than 100 pages added to the bill, and it takes a little time to ensure it is financially responsible so Pennsylvanians won’t end up with less money in their wallets.”

