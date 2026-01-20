Local

State police asking for help to find pickup truck seen in area of serious crash in Armstrong County

By WPXI.com News Staff

PLUM CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help finding a vehicle that was seen in the area of a serious multi-vehicle crash in Armstrong County over the weekend.

The four-vehicle crash happened on Sunday around 4 p.m. on State Route 422, east of Steffy Drive in Plum Creek Township.

Police said that a preliminary investigation shows that a vehicle traveling eastbound made contact with another vehicle before crossing into the opposing lane of traffic and hitting a vehicle heading westbound head-on. A fourth vehicle was also involved.

Troopers said the drivers all sustained serious injuries and remain hospitalized at a Pittsburgh hospital.

State police are now actively asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle of interest seen in the area at the time of the crash. Witnesses described the vehicle as a white or silver pickup truck with a crew cab, possibly a Ford. Police said it was seen traveling eastbound before turning around and departing the scene shortly after the crash.

Any witnesses who may have seen a truck matching the description, or anyone with information on what led up to the crash, is asked to call Trooper Cuny at PSP Kittanning at 724-543-2011.

