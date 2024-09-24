State police asking for help identifying suspect who stole thousands of dollars of vape products

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help identifying a man who they say stole thousands of dollars worth of vape products in Westmoreland County.

Troopers said the suspect forced entry into the business at 3818 Lincoln Highway in Unity Township.

He fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Loughner at 724-832-3288.

