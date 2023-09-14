State police in Fayette County asking for help finding missing 14-year-old

DUNBAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Patrick Raymond McKeel III, 14, of Dunbar Township, was last seen in the Layton/Perryopolis area.

He was last known wearing a black hoodie, white tank top, black sweatpants with a skull on the pants and white Nike high tops.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

