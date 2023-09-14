Local

State police in Fayette County asking for help finding missing 14-year-old

By WPXI.com News Staff

Patrick Raymond McKeel III

By WPXI.com News Staff

DUNBAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Patrick Raymond McKeel III, 14, of Dunbar Township, was last seen in the Layton/Perryopolis area.

He was last known wearing a black hoodie, white tank top, black sweatpants with a skull on the pants and white Nike high tops.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2023 Cox Media Group

”Big

Most Read