State police in Greensburg to host program for teens considering law enforcement career

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Local teens considering a career in law enforcement will have an opportunity to see what it’s like.

Pennsylvania State Police Troop A will hold its annual Hill Impact Program in 2026.

The program will run from Jan. 26 to April 26 on Monday evenings from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sessions will be held at PSP’s Southwest Training Center at 2900 Seminary Drive, Greensburg.

Participants will undergo educational and physical readiness preparation for a possible law enforcement career, according to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office.

Registration is now open for teens between the ages of 15 and 18.

Those interested in the program can contact Trooper Abby Blazavich at zblazavich@pa.gov.

