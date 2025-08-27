State police investigate theft of 50 guns from local gun shop

BOGGS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating the theft of dozens of guns from a local gun shop.

Police say a burglary occurred at J&J Gun Shop, located at 2029 State Route 28/66 in Boggs Township.

The burglary is said to have taken place between April 1 and Sunday, Aug. 24.

At least one person is reported to have broken into the building and stolen 50 guns.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Trooper Simmons of the PSP Kittanning barracks Criminal Investigations Unit by calling (724) 543-2011.

