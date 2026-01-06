State police investigating after shots fired into occupied apartment in Fayette County

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after shots were fired inside an occupied apartment in Fayette County.

Troopers were called to the Woodview Terrace apartment building in North Union Township around 11:07 p.m. on Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.

Police processed the scene and collected evidence.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 724-439-7111.

