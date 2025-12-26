State police investigating shooting in Greene County

FREEPORT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating a shooting in Greene County.
A Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson says the Waynesburg Station is investigating a shooting near Garrison Ridge Road in New Freeport.
It appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public, the spokesperson says.
PSP Waynesburg is investigating a shooting incident in the area of Garrison Ridge Rd in New Freeport, Greene County, PA.— Troopers Gagliardi and Barnhart (@PSPTroopBPIO) December 26, 2025
This appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.
Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group