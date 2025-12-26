Local

State police investigating shooting in Greene County

By WPXI.com News Staff
State police investigating shooting in Greene County (Matt Gush/Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WPXI.com News Staff

FREEPORT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating a shooting in Greene County.

A Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson says the Waynesburg Station is investigating a shooting near Garrison Ridge Road in New Freeport.

It appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public, the spokesperson says.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read