State police investigating shooting in Greene County

FREEPORT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating a shooting in Greene County.

A Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson says the Waynesburg Station is investigating a shooting near Garrison Ridge Road in New Freeport.

It appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public, the spokesperson says.

PSP Waynesburg is investigating a shooting incident in the area of Garrison Ridge Rd in New Freeport, Greene County, PA.



This appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.



Additional information will be released as it becomes available. — Troopers Gagliardi and Barnhart (@PSPTroopBPIO) December 26, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group