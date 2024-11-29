State police look to identify 2 people after dog dumped at Butler County Humane Society

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — State police are looking to identify two people they say dumped a dog at the Butler County Humane Society earlier this week.

A news release from police says that on Tuesday at around 6 p.m., a black pickup truck pulling a trailer arrived at the humane society.

Two people were in the truck at the time. When it came to a stop, police say a man got out of the truck and took a cage off of the trailer which had a dog inside.

The dog was left in front of the humane society in the cage as the truck drove away.

Police said the dog was outside until 7 a.m. when staff arrived at work, 13 hours after it was dropped off.

Temperatures overnight were in the low 30s.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police Butler Barracks.

