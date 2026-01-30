State police looking to identify suspect in fraudulent transactions at Indiana County banks

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a series of fraudulent transactions at two Indiana County banks.

The transactions were made Jan. 23 at S&T Banks on Resort Plaza Drive, Blairsville, and on North Main Street, Homer City, police say.

An elderly man reportedly deposited fraudulent checks using another Blairsville resident’s PNC account and routing number.

After depositing the checks, the man withdrew $6,000 from the Home City bank and $2,500 from the Blairsville bank, police say.

The man was seen at both branches wearing the same clothes and an earbud in his left ear.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Indiana Station at (724) 357-1960 or PSP Tips Toll Free at 1-800-472-8477. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

PSP offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group