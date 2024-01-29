State police looking investigating dirt bike thefts in Butler County

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police say an investigation is underway after several dirt bikes were stolen in Butler County.

Troopers say the thefts happened on Cherry Road in Fairview Township.

Four bikes were stolen between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

The models include a green 2023 Kawasaki KX 112, a blue 2021 Yamaha YZ 85, a black, white and red 2016 Cobra 50 FWE and a blue 2022 Yamaha YZ 65.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state troopers.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group