State police looking for missing Washington County man last seen in 2008

WEST FINLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police are looking for a missing man last seen in 2008.

According to state police in Washington County, Michael King, 52, from West Finley Township, was last seen on Dec. 3 at around 10:30 p.m. when he was dropped off at his house.

King wasn’t reported missing until many days later.

According to state police, the case was originally a missing person case but has since been classified as a homicide.

State police said King was believed to be involved in illegal drug activity.

Any persons with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the PSP Washington Station at 724-223-5200 or you can contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers if you have information on this crime, any serious crime, or wanted person, call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107

All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of $5,000.

