State police looking for theft, trespassing suspect caught on camera in Pleasant Unity

PLEASANT UNITY, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police are looking to identify a man trespassing and stealing in Westmoreland County.

According to state police, the man was captured on home footage in the area of Pleasant Unity.

State police also said he was seen on camera trespassing and stealing from the property.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Pennsylvania state police in Greensburg at 724-832-3288.

