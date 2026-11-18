BURRELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a theft and criminal trespass at the Rosebud Mining Company property in Indiana County.

Troopers reported that the incident occurred at approximately 4 a.m. on Nov. 6 along State Route 22 in Burrell Township.

According to police, someone driving a red, four-door pickup truck equipped with a ladder rack entered the property and stole copper wire. Investigators believe the vehicle is a Ford F-150.

State police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident or the vehicle to contact Trooper Smetak at the Indiana Station by calling 724-357-1960.

Information can also be submitted toll-free to PSP Tips at 1-800-472-8477 or online at p3tips.com. Callers who provide information to PSP Tips may be eligible for a cash reward if their tip leads to an arrest or helps solve the case.

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