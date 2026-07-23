State police searching for woman accused of stealing $2K worth of perfume from local store

GROVE CITY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a woman whom they say stole thousands of dollars worth of products from a Mercer County store.

PSP alleges that Charnise Lamar Dent, 57, took $2,618 worth of perfume from Ulta Beauty at the Grove City Premium Outlets just after 6 p.m. on May 9.

Surveillance video reportedly captured Dent in the act.

She is wanted on warrants, including for felony retail theft.

Dent is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 250 pounds and having brown eyes and black hair. She’s last known to have lived along Blackadore Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.

Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP Mercer at 724-748-0044 and speak to Trooper Cazy or PSP Tips Toll Free at 1-800-472-8477. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

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