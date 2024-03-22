State police stepping up patrols for IUPatty’s weekend celebration

INDIANA, Pa. — IUPatty’s weekend is a big, belated St. Patrick’s Day celebration on and around the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus.

“We expect that it’ll be a busy weekend, but a good weekend and a safe weekend. That’s always my expectation,” said Michelle Fryling.

Fryling is the Communications Director at IUP and a spokesperson for the I-ACT Committee, or the Indiana Area Collaborative Team. It’s a group of university leaders, city leaders, and police that formed a decade ago to address safety and security at large events like IUPatty’s weekend.

“Issues that really concern us? Are people safe? Are our students, our visitors, our community members respecting the community and doing things that are legal and safe?” Fryling said.

State Police announced this week they will be beefing up patrols around IUP and the Indiana area this weekend.

They will be actively patrolling neighborhoods and highways to investigate observed and reported criminal activity. That includes Driving While Intoxicated, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and more. There will also be troopers on horseback.

This increased presence comes after a shooting during homecoming weekend last semester, an apartment floor collapse during IUPatty’s last year, and other years where the event has gotten rowdy.

Students tell Channel 11 they’re glad there will be more police presence.

“I think it’s good because people can make reckless decisions, especially in a big celebration like that,” said Shanay Smith, a freshman. “It’s good the police will be there to monitor their activities and make sure they’re not doing anything illegal.”

“I’m glad they are taking it seriously just because in case anything were to happen again they would be here,” added Issac Greenblatt, also a freshman. “It makes you feel safe at college again.”

Fryling said she wants everyone – whether students, visitors, or residents, to have a good time.

“We want to make sure you make choices that don’t impact you, that don’t impact your future, and don’t impact this community,” she said.

IUPatty’s Weekend runs through Sunday.

