State police trying to identify man accused scamming people out of $15,000

By WPXI.com News Staff
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Washington County are asking for help identifying a scamming suspect.

Troopers posted surveillance photos on social media, trying to identify the man and his vehicle. They say he’s suspected of scamming people out of $15,000 via threats of fraudulent payments for iPhones.

Anyone with information on who the man is should call the state police at 724-223-5200.

Most Read