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State troopers use technology to help reunite girl with family at the Pittsburgh NFL Draft

By WPXI.com News Staff
NFL Draft Lost Child Pennsylvania State Police helped reunite a young girl with her family when they became separated at the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh last weekend. (Pennsylvania State Police)
By WPXI.com News Staff

Pennsylvania State Police helped reunite a young girl with her family when they became separated at the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh last weekend.

“In a split second, things can happen,” troopers said on an X post.

Troopers said they used technology on the ground and in the air to help find the girl’s family within a short period of time.

Over 800,000 people attended the draft in Pittsburgh over three days, an all-time attendance record.

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