Steady rain moves in by Saturday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — It’s colder, but still relatively mild, this morning with temperatures steady in the upper 30s to low 40s. Clouds are increasing, and showers return to the area between late morning and midday.

Steady rain can be expected this afternoon, and while it won’t be all that heavy, it will keep things damp. Much of the area should expect to see a quarter to a half inch of rain through this evening.

The next cold front pushes the rain east of us after 9 p.m., with colder air pushing in overnight.

Snow showers and snow squalls will be around on Sunday, especially from late morning through late afternoon. Most of us won’t see much snow accumulation, but bursts of snow could drop a quick coating and limit visibility greatly.

Wind chills by late day Sunday will drop into the teens, with a slight temperature recovery expected Monday into Tuesday. More consistent cold weather returns for the back half of next week as highs drop into the 30s and 20s.

