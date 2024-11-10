Steady rain moves through Pittsburgh region on Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Get ready for a soaker as steady rain moves into the area on Sunday. Some light showers are possible early in the morning, but the heaviest rain will move through from noon to 5 p.m. as temperatures hold steady in the 50s. While rain will start to break up a bit in the evening, showers will continue through at least midnight.

We’ll dry things out overnight, with a dry Veterans Day ahead. A fast-moving cold front will usher in much cooler air for Tuesday, with highs that struggle to get out of the 40s.

Any opportunity for a warm-up will be limited this week as the next system swings through late Thursday/Friday. Overall, it will be our most seasonable week of weather in quite some time.

