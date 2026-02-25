Steady snow overnight could create slick spots on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Slick roads could slow your Wednesday morning commute. Steady snow overnight with taper to scattered snow showers early, with snow-covered or slushy roads expected by sunrise. Most areas will see 1″ to 2″ or less of new snow.

Temperatures will be near freezing from Pittsburgh south, but icy spots could still be a problem, especially on elevated bridges and highways, while colder temperatures from Pittsburgh north will allow more snow to accumulate, creating bigger impacts for your morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas near I-80 and the mountains for tonight and Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be windy with gusts over 30 mph and higher gusts around 45 mph are expected in the ridges and mountains.

The next system may slide by just south of the viewing area on Thursday with the chance of rain/snow showers in the area. Friday will be calm and chilly, but temperatures turn warmer into Saturday, briefly before colder air moves back in on Sunday.

