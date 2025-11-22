‘Steel Army’ takes overnight bus to support Pittsburgh Riverhounds at championship game in Oklahoma

When the Pittsburgh Riverhounds take the field in Tulsa in the USL Championship on Saturday, they won’t be without fans.

That’s because supporters of the team, the “Steel Army,” drove through the night on a bus to see the Riverhounds try to secure the first championship title in team history.

In practice earlier in the week, players told Channel 11 they appreciate the fans who are willing to travel so far to see them play.

“We know we have a lot of fans behind us. The city’s behind us. You know, it’s cool to see the Steel Army is traveling, taking the bus and making that long trek to be here and be behind us,” Danny Griffin said.

The USL Championship starts at noon.

