Steelers’ 2025 first-round draft pick left final preseason game on cart with knee injury

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
Steelers Rookie Camp Football Pittsburgh Steelers first round draft pick Derrick Harmon (99) looks on during the NFL football team's rookie camp in Pittsburgh, Friday, May 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
The Steelers’ 2025 first-round draft pick left their final preseason game on a cart.

The team says defensive tackle Derrick Harmon suffered a knee injury and is ruled out for the rest of the game.

We’re still waiting to learn the severity of the injury.

Most Read