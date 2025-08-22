Steelers’ 2025 first-round draft pick left final preseason game on cart with knee injury

The Steelers’ 2025 first-round draft pick left their final preseason game on a cart.

The team says defensive tackle Derrick Harmon suffered a knee injury and is ruled out for the rest of the game.

#Steelers DT Derrick Harmon sustained a knee injury and is out for the rest of tonight's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) August 22, 2025

We’re still waiting to learn the severity of the injury.

