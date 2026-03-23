Steelers adding veteran running back, according to report

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers are reportedly adding depth at the running back position.

Adam Schefter, citing a source, was first to report that the Steelers are signing former Bears and Seahawks running back Travis Homer.

The details of Homer’s contract weren’t immediately available.

The 5 foot, 10 inch, 211 pound seven-year veteran has totaled 90 rushing carries for 474 yards and one touchdown in his career. He’s also garnered 55 receptions for 475 yards and two touchdowns in his career.

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