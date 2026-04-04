Steelers announce busy offseason schedule

PITTSBURGH — All 32 NFL teams have announced their offseason workout schedules, and the spring looks packed for the Steelers.

Per our partners at SteelersNOW, teams with new head coaches are able to host a second, voluntary minicamp, in addition to their three-day mandatory minicamp and the maximum of 10 organized team activities practices, or OTAs.

Currently, the Steelers’ schedule is:

Tuesday, April 7: Start of offseason program

Monday, April 20 –Wednesday, April 22: Voluntary Minicamp

Monday, May 18, Wednesday, May 20 – Thursday, May 21: On-Field OTAs 1-3

Tuesday, May 26, Thursday, May 28 – Friday, May 29: On-Field OTAs 4-6

Tuesday, June 2 –Thursday, June 4: Mandatory Minicamp

Monday, June 8 –Tuesday, June 9, Thursday, June 11 – Friday, June 12: On-Field OTAs 7-10

The Steelers are also expected to host a rookie minicamp, SteelersNOW reports, but it hasn’t been officially scheduled yet.

The spring offseason takes place at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex and is closed to the public. Training camp takes place in late July at St. Vincent College.

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