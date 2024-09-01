Steelers announce week of events, activities to celebrate return of football

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers kick off the regular season on Sept. 8 when they head down to Atlanta to face the Falcons.

But, fans don’t need to wait to start sharing their excitement for the black and gold to rush onto the field. The team has set up a week of events and activities so fans can gear up for regular season play.

“Kickoff week is unlike any other week,” said Ryan Huzjak, Steelers vice president of sales and marketing. “As fan anticipation builds, we’re excited to offer a series of events, activities and initiatives that provide Steelers fans – whether they are here in Pittsburgh or located across the globe – ways to channel their enthusiasm for the start of Steelers regular season football.”

Kickoff week events include an annual 5K on Monday that raises funds for the Art Rooney Scholarship Fund, a Steelers Nation Unite Road Warriors celebration in Atlanta where Mel Blount will make an appearance and a free watch party for college students at Schenley Plaza.

This year’s kickoff week also has a new initiative that allows Steelers fans across the world to search an interactive map to find bars where they can watch the game with other Steelers fans.

Iconic landmarks in Pittsburgh will also celebrate the Steelers in the days leading up to the game. City skylines will be lit up in gold, the Duquesne Lincole will be Steelers branded and statues across the city will “wave” Terrible Towels.

Click here to see all Kickoff week events and activities.

