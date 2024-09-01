Man dead, 2 other people injured in Pittsburgh shooting; police looking for suspect

PITTSBURGH — A man is dead and two other people were injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the intersection of 5th Avenue and Marion Street at 7:54 p.m. on Friday. This is right at the neighborhood border for Crawford-Roberts and Bluff.

Three people were found shot when officers arrived. One was a man who was listed in grave condition. He died at the hospital.

Another man and a woman were also found. They are listed in critical condition and were taken to a hospital where they underwent surgery.

Witnesses told police they saw a man shoot the three victims after an altercation. That man is believed to have run from the scene towards Vine Street and Colwell Street.

A spokesperson with nearby Duquesne University said the campus was sheltering in place. Most of their buildings, including residential and student spaces are swipe-access only. The campus is not on lockdown. They also said none of the victims were students or employees.

Police are using surveillance video from across the area to try to find the shooter.

