Steelers bring back German edge rusher

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelerNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed outside linebacker Julius Welschof to a reserve/future contract, the team announced last Tuesday.

Welschof was on the Steelers’ practice squad for the entire 2025 season. He was not elevated tot he 53-man roster for any games.

Welschof, 28, was originally signed by the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft. However, he was placed on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in the team’s preseason finale and then waived two days later with an injury settlement.

Qualifying for the NFL’s international roster exemption as a native of Miesbach, Germany, Welschof then re-signed with Pittsburgh on Nov. 26 and once again to a reserve/future contract following the 2024 season.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group