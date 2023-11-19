Steelers-Browns pregame primer: Keys to victory, bold prediction

CLEVELAND — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com

The Pittsburgh Steelers are riding a two-game win streak into Cleveland, where the Browns are mourning the loss of star quarterback Deshaun Watson for the remainder is the season, but are still dangerous enough to be favored thanks to a strong running game and defense.

KEY TO VICTORY: Possess the Ball

Both teams are going to want to run the ball. Both teams are going to want to stop the run. Whoever has more success will have a massive advantage in being able to dictate the terms of the way the game is played.

Unless that team also turns the ball over. Time of possession and yards won’t matter if mistakes mean giving the ball over.

