Light Up Night 2023 brings thousands of people to Pittsburgh to kick off holiday celebrations

PPG Plaza gets a bit brighter after the tree is lit by a 7-year-old cancer survivor.

PITTSBURGH — The holiday season is kicking off with Light Up Night 2023 in Pittsburgh.

Festivities are planned throughout the night and Channel 11 will be covering them as thousands of people come out to enjoy the vibrant lights, holiday shopping, live entertainment and family fun.

Light Up Night 2023: Your complete guide to kicking off the holiday season in Pittsburgh

Ellie Cordes, a 7-year-old cancer survivor kicked things off by lighting the PPG Place tree.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> 7-year-old girl who survived cancer will flip switch on PPG Place tree during Light Up Night

Channel 11′s Antoinette DelBel will be in Pittsburgh as the crowd celebrates. Stay tuned with Channel 11 for full Light Up Night coverage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

