Steelers coach set to leave staff after 2025 season

The Pittsburgh Steelers are losing at least one coach at the end of the 2025 season, as assistant defensive backs coach Anthony Midget has accepted a job with Virginia Tech, according to a report by 247 Sports.

Midget is in his second season as the Steelers’ assistant defensive backs coach. He took that job in 2024, serving under Grady Brown, and retained the position after the Steelers replaced Brown with Gerald Alexander entering 2025.

Midget will become the cornerbacks coach on the new staff at his alma mater, Virginia Tech under former head coachJames Franklin, according to Kolby Crawford of 247 Sports.

