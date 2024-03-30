Steelers considered 2 other vet QBs before inking Russell Wilson

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have dramatically altered the quarterback room this offseason with signing Russell Wilson to a veteran minimum deal and acquiring Justin Fields via a trade with the Chicago Bears. The latter move came to fruition once 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett expressed unhappiness with the Wilson signing and requested to be traded. The Steelers obliged and shipped him to the cross-state Philadelphia Eagles.

In February, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the Steelers were not interested in signing or otherwise acquiring a quarterback that will demand to be the team’s starter. General Omar Khan declared at the NFL Combine that he and the team had “full faith” in Pickett being the starting quarterback.

It appeared that a duo of Pickett and Ryan Tannehill were going to be the Steelers quarterbacks in 2024. Tannehill was heavily linked to Pittsburgh because new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s was his head coach in Tennessee.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group