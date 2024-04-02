Steelers could break a nearly 20-year streak in this year’s draft

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The last time the Pittsburgh Steelers selected a wide receiver in the first round was Santonio Holmes out of Ohio State in 2006, but that nearly 20-year streak could be snapped this year.

So far, the Steelers have brought wide receivers Ricky Pearsall of Florida and Xavier Legette of South Carolina in for pre-draft visits. They also have a pre-draft visit scheduled with wide receiver Malachi Corley of Western Kentucky.

Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze met with several teams at the NFL Combine, and one of them Steelers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Rapoport added that the Steelers, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams are potential trade up teams.

