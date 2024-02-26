Local

Steelers could make big splash with Zach Frazier

By Nick Farabaugh - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

West Virginia's Zach Frazier (54) is seen against Texas Tech during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Morgantown, W. Va.

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The draft stock of West Virginia center Zach Frazier has continued to rise and the potential Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 NFL Draft target has now entered the conversation as a first-round pick. In the latest mock draft by Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com, Frazier is projected to be taken at No. 29 overall in the first round by the Detroit Lions.

In the mock draft, Frazier was the eighth OL taken off the board, out of the 10 projected to go in the first round.

The Fairmont, West Virginia native capped off his Mountaineer career as an All-American and finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy. Frazier appeared in 47 games for the Mountaineers over a four-year span. Frazier’s great career at West Virginia came to an end during the Baylor game on Nov. 25 when he suffered a leg injury.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

