Steelers cut ties with center Mason Cole

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are cutting center Mason Cole, the team announced on Friday. This is the fourth release the team has executed this offseason, following the releases of quarterback Mitch Trubisky, offensive tackle Chuks Okorafor, and punter Pressley Harvin III. Cole was set to enter the third year of a three-year deal that he signed in the 2022 offseason. By releasing him, the team saves $4.75 million while incurring $1.521 million in dead money, according to Over the Cap.

The team is now without a starting center. If the depth chart were released now, Nate Herbig would likely be there. James Daniels and Spencer Anderson can play at that spot, but there are other connections in free agency to watch. Titans center Aaron Brewer, who played under Arthur Smith, is a free agent. In addition, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Zach Frazier, and Graham Barton are all intriguing options to fill the void.

The veteran market for centers is plentiful along with those top three centers, so the Steelers seem poised to fix center in maybe both areas of the offseason. It has become an issue for far too long since the retirement of Maurkice Pouncey after the team missed on Kendrick Green, and then Cole’s play fell off a cliff this season.

