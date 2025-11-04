Steelers cut ties with young cornerback

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released cornerback Beanie Bishop from their practice squad, the team announced on Monday.

Bishop had not appeared in a game with the team this season, despite significant turnover at the cornerback position and injuries to Cory Trice and Donte Kent.

Bishop, 25, first signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia in 2024. The 5-foot-9, 182-pound defensive back found a home as a slot cornerback in Pittsburgh, helping to replace Cam Sutton while he served a suspension at the start of the 2024 season.

In his rookie season, Bishop appeared in all 17 games. He made six starts and recorded 45 tackles, two for loss, one-half sack, one quarterback hit, seven passes defended, four interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Despite strong play for an undrafted rookie, Bishop was benched when Sutton returned from his suspension in the second half of the 2024 season.

