Steelers decline Najee Harris’ 5th-year option

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have declined Najee Harris’ fifth-year option. The 2021 first-round pick will have the chance to become a free agent following the 2024 season

Harris’s option cost was $6.790 million for that fifth year. That would have paid him well for the position and where it is at, and as a bastion of availability, he has been dependable. But Pittsburgh is not rewarding him with that fifth-year option money. He will be a tandem with Jaylen Warren for this season, with Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson under contract for the next two seasons.

Harris became the first player in Steelers history to run for 1,000 or more yards in each of the first three seasons of his career. In 2023, Harris had the best season of his career in terms of yards per carry as he rushed 255 times for 1,035 yards — a 4.1 yards per carry average — and he scored eight touchdowns. Harris had rushed for 3.9 and 3.8 yards per carry in each of his first two seasons.

